When Andrew Garfield Revealed The Reason Behind His Spontaneous Kiss With Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield revealed the reason behind his spontaneous kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes awards function in January 2017. A month later, the star appeared on the Graham Norton Show and explained how did it happen. He revealed to the BBC presenter that he had a bet with Ryan Reynolds that if he won, the latter would kiss him instead of his wife. So, Reynolds agreed to the same. Here is everything about what happened at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in 2017 that you must check out right away.

When Andrew Garfield revealed reason behind his spontaneous kiss with Reynolds

On the Graham Norton Show in February 2017, Andrew Garfield revealed that he asked Ryan Reynolds to kiss him and not his wife if he won. As the latter agreed to the same, they made a plan. They thought that Reynolds would lean towards his wife and surprise everyone by kissing Andrew Garfield instead of Blake Lively. However, Ryan Reynolds did not win the award, much to their disappointment. But they carried on with their plan as Garfield suggested to him that they could kiss if they wanted.

So, Andrew Garfield shared a moment with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes awards event in 2017. It happened when Ryan Gosling won the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Award. Reynolds was also among the nominees for his role in Deadpool. But as the winner moved up the stage to get his trophy, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds shared a kiss at their table, while Blake Lively was clapping for Gosling’s win. However, according to Entertainment Weekly reports, Andrew Garfield had earlier jokingly explained his kiss differently to the US chat show host Stephen Colbert. The star revealed that he wanted Ryan Reynolds to know he loved him no matter if he won or lost.

Fan reactions to their kiss at the ceremony

On the other hand, it garnered a lot of attention from their fans. Numerous followers of the stars expressed themselves through a series of tweets on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of them:

ryan reynolds lost the globe but got a kiss from andrew garfield so who's the real winner — the ghost of toni collette’s hereditary oscar nom (@rickdeckards) January 9, 2017

I don't know if I'm jealous of Andrew Garfield for getting to kiss Ryan Reynolds or of Ryan Reynolds for getting to kiss Andrew Garfield — grace ✨ (@abookish_person) January 9, 2017

