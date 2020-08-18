When 'The Mask' Actor Jim Carrey Was Told He Only Had '10 Minutes To Live'

In July, Jim Carrey appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon via zoom call. When Jim was asked how he came up with the cover for his book Memoirs and Misinformation, he revealed the 'wild story' behind it. Jim Carrey stated that the cover on his book is his face after he was told that he had 10 minutes to live. "And that's for real", said Jim as he continued that his photograph was taken during the fake missile alert in Hawaii.

When Jim had 10 minutes to live

Jim said that when he was Hawaii, his assistant had called him up and cried. Jim's assistant further told him that he had 10 minutes to live. "She said the missiles are coming from North Korea," exclaimed Jim. The Dumb and Dumber actor continued that his brain started winding and that he tried to get off the island.

Jim Carrey further said that he couldn't get off the island. He said, "I don't want to die in my car. And I sat on the lanai and looked out at the ocean. What can I do with this last moment of time?". Jim stated that he decided to go through a list of gratitudes. When Jim was asked how he felt when he realised it was a fake missile test, the actor laughed and funnily exclaimed that he got pissed off.

Jim Carrey is known for his work in movies like The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Bruce Almighty, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Liar Liar among others. In 2013, Carrey published his first book, How Roland Rolls. The book received the Gelett Burgess Children's Book Award. And now, Carrey published his first novel, Memoirs and Misinformation, by him and Dana Vachon.

Jim Carrey's notable work is in films like The Cable Guy, Man on the Moon, Fun with Dick and Jane among others. Jim Carrey was last seen in the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog. In the film, he essayed the role of scientist Dr Robotnik. Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog was well received by the audience.

