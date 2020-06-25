Fans At MLB Games? Astros Owner Jim Crane Plans To Give Permission For It To Reduce Losses

'Will fans be allowed at MLB games?' has been one of the most frequently asked questions ever since the league announced their intentions to start the season in July. As per the MLB's press release, the league will play a shortened 60-game regular season with the Opening Day tentatively scheduled for July 23 or 24. With MLB games set to be played at the team stadiums, 'fans at MLB games' continuous to be up for debate till the league officially addresses the issue.

Earlier this month, the league's framework for the revamped 2020 season reportedly included a guideline that it will let the state governments decide if fans at MLB games will be a feasible idea or not. This will depend on the reopening status of the various states amid the coronavirus pandemic. Texas will be allowing fans up to 50% of the stadium capacity during the games, with proper social distancing norms to be followed.

Astros owner Jim Crane plans to allow fans at MLB games

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane says he plans to allow fans at MLB games in order to counter the team's massive revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. During a conference call interview on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said the team will consult with Governor Greg Abbott and the health department of the Houston before the season officially commences in July. Crane, however, emphasised that the priority for him remains to allow fans at MLB games, albeit only in limited numbers. Jim Crane says he will be looking to minimise the team's revenue losses in 2020 and that will be done by letting fans attend games at the Minute Maid Park.

Astros owner Jim Crane said the "only thing we have to do that can counter" the team's revenue losses "is get some people in the building and sell some tickets, some merchandise, some cold beer, whatever they'd like to have." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 24, 2020

Astros Owner Jim Crane on if fans will be allowed in Minute Maid Park: "That's the plan. We still have to go through the player protocol. We're still focused on that. I think the intent at some point is to get the fans in the ballpark." — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) June 24, 2020

Texas remains the fifth worst-hit state in the United States with over 130,000 confirmed cases. The death toll in Texas currently stands at 2,249. On Tuesday, the state registered 5,489 new cases, which is the first time it reported over 5,000 cases in a single day. Texas began allowing large gatherings back in early June and despite the rapid surge in cases since the reopening, there is no word on if a lockdown will be imposed in the state.

