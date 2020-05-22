The Details Of Kylie Jenner's Lavish 22nd Birthday Celebrations On A Yacht Will Baffle You

Kylie Jenner has been named the 'Youngest Billionaire in the World' and the beauty mogul has made quite some big bucks and gained some major fame on social media. Kylie Jenner's cosmetics and social media campaigns have been huge, but what makes headlines is her extravagant birthday parties. Listed below are details from the time when Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday on a yacht.

When Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday on a yacht

Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday last year on a private superyacht. Kylie celebrated her 22nd birthday and threw a large party on a $126m (£104m) superyacht. The yacht was known to be packed with a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, Turkish bath, an experiential shower, a cinema, and a helicopter landing pad.

Kylie flew in from Los Angeles by private jet and landed in Italy. She later boarded the luxury yacht from the picturesque village of Positano. Kylie's birthdays have always been extravagant and this one too was no less. The world's 71st largest superyacht cost €1.1m-a-week, plus expenses to charter.

It also had up to 29 crew to sail the boat and cater to Kylie's many guests. Earlier, Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott was known to have laid her entire house in roses and the beauty mogul shared the video of the same on her social media handle. Later on the yacht, Kylie was also seen donning the Kylie Cosmetics Diamond Necklace gifted to her by Travis. On the yacht, she blew out the candles to her steller sparkler-embellished cake. Among other guests were Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie.

Kylie Jenner was spotted throughout her birthday week in gorgeous dresses going from white, baby pink, and more colors. She was also seen in a gorgeous multi-colored bikini. The beauty mogul had a great time as her baby Stormi sang happy birthday to her. Kylie along with her friends took many pitstops to various neighboring places and the pack enjoyed some great treats on the yacht. Kylie also launched her latest beauty product on her birthday.

She added to her collection the Kylie Jenner 'must-have' body powder. The new product received much attention and fans went in a frenzy ordering the product on priority. Among other decorations, a giant '22' floral arrangement was also spotted on Kylie Jenner's superyacht. Kylie and her friends even posed alongside the '22' floral arrangement and the video and posts went viral on social media.

