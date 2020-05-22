Drake Apologises To Kylie Jenner For Insults In Leaked Song; Says 'The Song Was Scrapped'

Recently, in a very public statement, Canadian singer-rapper Drake apologised to his ‘friend’ Kylie Jenner, as recently, an unreleased song took the internet by storm which was aimed at Kylie Jenner. If the reports are to be believed, the unreleased track comprises of several crude references to Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner. The singer took to his Instagram handle to put conjectures and rumours to rest. Take a look.

Also Read | Steph Curry Claims He Doesn't Mind Drake Trash-talk Even Though It Goes Too Far Sometimes

Here is what Drake wrote on Instagram: “A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played. It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was going to keep in the drake/future catalogue. The last thing I would want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day”.

Also Read | Here's A Brief History Of Rihanna's Relationships; From Drake To Travis Scott

Drake and Kylie Jenner’s relationship timeline

If the reports are to be believed, singer Drake and Kylie had a short-lived romance at the end of 2019, post the latter's public split from Travis Scott. As per reports, the stars were found flirting at Drake’s 33rd birthday party. Several pictures from the star-studded event took the internet by storm, which gave fans gossip fodder. Reportedly, Drake called it quits with Kylie Jenner as he thought they were better off as friends.

Also Read | Drake Basketball Court Called 'The Sanctuary' At Toronto Mansion Is Simply Astonishing

Kylie-on the professional front

Beauty mogul and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson have already made it big in the business world and have managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $ 800 million by a popular magazine.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles. It was reported in 2019 that Kylie Jenner sold 51% stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world. According to reports, the new owners of Kylie Cosmetics will be in charge of the marketing side and Kylie Jenner will remain the public face and ambassador of Kylie Cosmetics.

Also Read | Steph Curry Claims He Doesn't Mind Drake Trash-talk Even Though It Goes Too Far Sometimes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.