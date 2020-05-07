When Brad Pitt Opened Up About Working With Leonardo DiCaprio On 'OUATIH'

The greatest actors of the generation Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt worked together for the first time on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In an interview, Brad Pitt, while talking about working with Leonardo DiCaprio, said it was "easy peasy" for him. Read further ahead to know more details about the two superstars and their film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

When Brad Pitt opened up about working with Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, got the two great actors finally on the big screen together. The film witnesses Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Ricky Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth. When spoken to Brad on working with DiCaprio, he called Leonardo a 'good egg' and told how 'easy peasy' it was to work with DiCaprio. Brad on a funny note also talked about him being thankful for Leo to take the load.

Brad Pitt elaborated on Tarantino's positive energy on the set that helped the two actors get good and easy takes. DiCaprio, on the other hand, spoke of his love for Brad Pitt's work and felt grateful to be able to work with directors whom he thinks have great passion and vision to tell a story. The two actors spoke highly of the director, Quentin Tarantino and his work. The 2019 film that won many awards and accolades, has an IMDb rating of 7.7. It is widely considered by several critics to be one of the best films of the decade.

