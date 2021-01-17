When Ryan Reynolds Obliged 11 Year Olds By Appearnig On Their Podcast For An Interview

During the pandemic lockdown, Ryan Reynolds participated in several podcasts and interviews. In April 2020, the three 11-year-olds behind The Interview Dudes Podcast tweeted mentioning Ryan Reynolds' Twitter handle and asked him if he was willing to do an interview with three eleven-year-olds from Ottawa. The actor replied to the request saying, "Get out the swear jar... let’s do this!". Read ahead for more details.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds reveals who is the favorite member of his 'pack' at home; Know here

Ryan Reynolds agrees for an interview with eleven-year-olds

On April 27, 2020, the official Twitter handle of The Interview Dudes Podcast #PodcastKids tweeted, "Hi @VancityReynolds we know you get bombarded with requests but thought you’d be up for an interview with 3 eleven yr olds from #Ottawa". They also tagged the Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to vouch for them. They added, "Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa can vouch for us. Pls and thanks. DM us if you can. Jack, Nathan and Ben". Take a look at The Interview Dudes Podcast #PodcastKids' Twitter post.

Hi @VancityReynolds we know you get bombarded with requests but thought you’d be up for an interview with 3 eleven yr olds from #Ottawa? Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa can vouch for us. Pls and thanks. DM us if you can. Jack, Nathan and Ben. pic.twitter.com/gLAePdl7zh — The Interview Dudes Podcast #PodcastKids (@DudesInterview) April 27, 2020

Also Read | R-rated 'Deadpool 3' in works for the MCU with Ryan Reynolds, confirms Kevin Feige

Within hours of Jack, Nathan, and Ben's tweet, Ryan Reynolds replied to the trio on social media. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Get out the swear jar... let’s do this! Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding. Sort of". He agreed to the interview and said, "I know the where. I just don’t know the when. I’ll DM you". Mentioning the Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, Ryan Reynolds added, "Thanks, Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa for the assist". Take a look at Ryan Reynolds' Twitter post.

Get out the swear jar... let’s do this! Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding. Sort of.



I know the where. I just don’t know the when. I’ll DM you. Thanks, Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa for the assist. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' 'The Adam Project' child co-star recites 'Deadpool 2' NSFW monologue; WATCH

Mayor Jim Watson seemed excited about Ryan's interview with The Interview Dudes Podcast #PodcastKids. Jim Watson has also been interviewed by the young podcasters. Retweeting Ryan Reynolds' tweet, Mayor Jim Watson wrote, "Way to go guys ! And thanks Ryan This interview is going to eclipse the one you did with me ! Congrats". Check out the tweet below.

Way to go guys ! And thanks Ryan This interview is going to eclipse the one you did with me ! Congrats — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 27, 2020

Also Read | When Ryan Reynolds spoke about the one thing about fatherhood that freaked him out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.