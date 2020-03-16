Dwayne Johnson's Mom Was Deeply Moved When The Actor Spoke In THIS Language

Dwayne Johnson recently revealed something that left his mother in tears. He revealed that his mother, Ata Johnson, became very emotional and started shedding tears when he started speaking in the language of their ancestors as he was busy shooting for the movie Fast & Furious franchise.

Dwayne Johnson left his mom in tears when he spoke in THIS language

Dwayne Johnson was speaking in the Samoan language, which is the language of their ancestors, while he was on the sets of Hobbs and Shaw. In a media interaction, The Rock shared how the language and Samoan culture has been portrayed on a widespread scale in the Hollywood industry. Furthermore, he revealed that his mother has never heard him speak the language.

Further explaining in detail, he revealed that his mother, Ata Johnson never heard him speak the language on a higher proficiency level. He looks at her and watches her cry hard. He revealed after the scene completed the shooting, all the boys and guy that essayed the role of his brother in the movie went ahead and hugged him.

He also mentioned how happy and proud his mother was for the movie. The latest instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, is helmed by David Leitch and penned by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce. The flick features Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in lead roles. The actor will be seen in his highly anticipated Jungle Cruise and Black Adam, which are currently in the post-production stages.

