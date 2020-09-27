Remember When Taylor Swift Wrote A Song About 'Glee' Actor Cory Monteith?

Taylor Swift and actor Cory Monteith reportedly dated during the spring of the year 2010. As mentioned in Insider.com, Taylor dated Cory for less than a month. After their rumoured breakup, Taylor Swift's song Mine was released. During an interview with Yahoo, back in 2010, the singer shared that her song Mine was about a boy she barely knew. Read ahead for more details.

Relating to Taylor Swift's dating rumours with Cory Monteith and her comments about the song, media eventually connected the dots. Adding another theory, Taylor Swift and Cory Monteith's dating rumours went viral during the same year Mine was released.

In an older interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor also said that she used her past dating experiences to imagine how their relationship might have played out. She also added that she was able to let her guard down and take the next step.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's stalker, a Texas man, sentenced to 30 months in prison

About Taylor Swift's song 'Mine'

Taylor has sung, written and co-produced her song Mine. It was released in her third studio album, Speak Now (2010). The song was leaked two weeks ahead of its intended release date. As described by the star, Mine was inspired by one of her crushes that also revealed her tendency to run from love.

The song contains elements of power pop. The lyrics express the ups and downs of young love. The song gained a positive response from the audience and critics. It broke records and turned out to be a commercial success.

On ranking charts, it came among the top ten hits in Australia, Canada and Japan. Mine also peaked at number 3 on Billboard Hot 100. This song also made Taylor Swift the second female artist in the history of the Hot 100 to debut multiple tracks in the top five during a calendar year.

Also Read | Kanye West asks for help from old rivals Drake, Taylor Swift to change music contracts

Mine's music video was helmed by Swift and Roman White. It follows the romantic relationship between Swift and her love interest. British actor Toby Hemingway was featured as her love interest. Towards the end, the pair ends up marrying each other in the music video. The music video received the Video of the Year Award at the 2011 CMT Music Awards.

Also Read | Taylor Swift stuns with her 'Betty' performance at the ACM awards 2020; Watch

Also Read | Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.