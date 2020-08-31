When Was Black Panther Filmed? Know When And Where Chadwick Boseman Shot The Movie

Many fans across the world are mourning the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old actor became a global heartthrob since his appearance as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. Boseman also played several historical figures like Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) and Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013). However, he catapulted to fame when he was cast as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans of the film were left distraught after Boseman’s family announced his passing on the actors official Instagram handle. According to his family, Chadwick Boseman had been privately fighting colon cancer for the last four years. Find out, “When was Black Panther filmed?”

When was Black Panther filmed?

According to a report on Times Travel, the filming of Black Panther started in 2017. The filming had started after the screenwriters came up with an entertaining plot for the film with the help of the Marvel comics. When the script was ready to set and costume design was commenced alongside casting. While Chadwick Boseman was cast for the titular role of Black Panther, Michael B.Jordan was cast as his foe Erik “Killmonger” Stevens. The film also featured Lupita Nyongo and Danai Gurira in central roles.

Where was Black Panther filmed?

Atlanta, Georgia

The Times Travel report reveals that most of the Black Panther filming locations were in Atlanta, Georgia. The City Hall in Atlanta acted as the United Nations building. The High Museum of Art was featured as the Museum of Great Britain in the Marvel film.

Iguazu Waterfalls, Argentina

The Warrior Falls, where the Black Panther gets coronated as the King of Wakanda, was filmed in Iguazu falls of Argentina. This Black Panther filming location is set at the border of the Argentine province of Misiones and the Brazilian State of Paraná. The Iguazu Waterfalls are one of the most breathtaking locations featured in the film.

The African Continent: South Africa, Zambia and Uganda

Many countries in the African continent were used as the Black Panther shooting locations to bring, the fictional kingdom of Wakanda to life. Many scenes featuring Wakanda were shot in South Africa, Zambia and Uganda. Many shots from these countries can be seen in the Black Panther trailer.

South Korea

Locations like Gwangalli Beach, Gwangalli Bridge and the Jagalchi Market in the Busan City of South Korea were also used to film Chadwick Boseman’s movie. The Jagalchi Market is reportedly a popular tourist attraction in the city. The 1.4 km long Gwangalli bridge is also one of the most attractive shooting locations of the film.

