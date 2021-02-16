Where Is Efraim Diveroli, The Arms Dealer From The Movie 'War Dogs', Now?

Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz became popular when Todd Phillips made a film called War Dogs based on their life. Efraim and David became real war dogs when they landed a 300 million contract with the US Government to get weapons into Afganistan in 2007, making them incredibly rich at a young age.

A peek into Efraim Diveroli's life

In 2011, after an official government investigation, Diveroli was sent to prison for 4 years and David was put under 7 months of house arrest. At the time of the sentencing, Diveroli was just 24 years old. In 2021, both of them have moved on from being arms dealers are living their own lives.

After Diveroli was out of prison and learned that a film was being made about him, he filed a lawsuit against the producers of War Dogs, as reported by The Washington Post. He had claimed that the filmmakers had made parts of the film based on his own memoir without asking him for rights for the film. He also claimed that he should get a cut of the profits since it is based on his life. Warner Bros dismissed the lawsuit as 'baseless' and brushed it off. It's unlikely anything is going to come off it.

Efraim Diveroli's net worth

As per wealthygorilla.com, Efraim Diveroli's net worth in 2021 is around 25 million dollars. He earned this huge sum of money in various ways. A large portion of this money came from his weapons dealing company AEY Inc. His company was awarded a 300 million dollar contract by the pentagon. He also earns a lot from the sale of his books, the latest of which being 'Once a Gun Runner', which is his memoir on what happened with the whole War Dogs situation.

Is Efraim Diveroli out of jail?

Yes, as of 2021, Efraim Diveroli is out of jail. He has finished his 4-year sentence and moved on to set up his own business. He still runs his old weapons company but is banned from getting a government contract till 2025. Moreover, he has been in and out of many legal disputes since his release from jail. His partner David Packouz has left behind the world of weapons and has become a successful musician.

