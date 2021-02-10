War Dogs Cast: Know All About The Cast And Other Details Of This 2016 Film

War Dogs is a popular Hollywood film revolves around two friends in their early 20s exploit a little-known government initiative that allows small businesses to bid on U.S Military contracts. The pair usually bids small but one day suddenly they land a three hundred million dollar deal to arm the Afghan Military Army which puts them in contact with some shady men and things start to get worse for them. Read ahead to know more about the film.

War Dogs Cast :

Jonah Hill as Efraim Diveroli

Jonah Hill is a part of the cast of War Dogs. He plays the role of Efraim Diveroli who is one of the small businessmen in the film. Jonah Hill is known for his roles in 21 Jump Street, Moneyball, Wolf of the Wall Street, and Superbad. Jonah Hill has been nominated for Academy Awards twice for his roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of The Wall Street respectively.

Miles Teller as David Packouz

The popular film, Whiplash's lead Miles Teller was also a part of the cast of War Dogs. He played the role of David in the film who is the other businessman along with Efraim. He even won Chlotrudis Award for Best Actor for his role in Whiplash. He even won and got nominated for several awards for his role in the film Spectacular Now.

Steve Lantz as Security Guard

Steve Lantz played the role of the security guard as the part of War Dogs cast. Steve Lantz apart from acting is also a boxer. He has played small roles in shows like Bloodline and Ballers. He is also the Executive Director of a non-profit organization called Team Respect.

Eddie Jemison as Hilldale Home Manger

Eddie Jemison has played small roles in many popular films. He was a part of the cast of The Punisher movie which was released in 2004. He also played a role in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen. He will also play a role in Turducken which will release soon in the theatres.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of War Dogs

