Where Is 'Fixer To Fabulous' Filmed? Check Out All The Shooting Locations

Fixer to Fabulous follows the life of home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs. The series showcases how the husband-wife duo rebuilds some of the oldest homes in Northwest Arkansas. From Victorian buildings to estates in a dilapidated state, they mend everything while managing their farm alongside raising five children. Jenny Marrs is known for her designs, innovation, and creative influence. On the other hand, Dave is passionate about remodelling old estates.

Where is 'Fixer to Fabulous' filmed?

'Fixer to Fabulous' filming location

Fixer to Fabulous has gained immense popularity since its premiere a few months ago. The home improvement show has turned out to be quite comfortable to watch, according to many fans. The idea of changing an ugly place into an attractive and liveable house has appealed to many. Thus, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the Fixer to Fabulous filming location, including what town Fixer to Fabulous is filmed in. Read on:

What town is 'Fixer to Fabulous' filmed in?

The setting of Fixer to Fabulous is in the state of Arkansas. The filming of the home improvement show has extensively happened in the northwest part of the region. So, most of the shooting took place in the city of Bentonville.

In an interview with AY magazine, Dave and Jenny Marrs revealed their idea of restoring old houses and estates in Downtown Bentonville. The former explained that the city was inviting and was an open community. He thought the best way to enjoy was to sit on the big front porch, which fitted in that location. Dave Marrs also said that they were fortunate to hit at the right time. The star of the show felt that the Downtown homes had character as well as quirkiness that would not be available in new houses.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

'Fixer to Fabulous' plot

Fixer to Fabulous features the couple Dave and Jenny Marrs as talent home renovators. They attempt to fix and beautify old houses in their neighbourhood. With their sheer creativity, passion, and unique style, the duo knows how to mend everything from attics to front porches.

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.