What Happened To Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent? Know Here

America’s Got Talent has Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara as its judges. They showcase their support for the contestants who have been entertaining with their acts on stage. However, the viewers noticed a vacant chair at the judges' table and wondered where Heidi Klum was throughout the recent episode. Read here to know what happened to Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent

What happened to Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent?

By the end of February, America’s Got Talent officially announced that Heidi Klum was returning to the judging panel for Season 15 of the show. After some time, the competition show began its production with audition rounds. According to reports, Heidi Klum left the set before the beginning of a taping on March 10, 2020.

Is Heidi Klum sick?

Although the judge looked quite upbeat at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, it was reported that she was not feeling well. So, during the earlier months of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Heidi Klum took precaution by going back home. Hence, the filming continued without her. Reportedly, Eric Stonestreet replaced her as the judge, the next day.

Did Heidi Klum get COVID-19?

Heidi Klum and her husband, ace guitarist Tom Kaulitz also got tested for COVID-19. On March 14, 2020, the judge shared that the duo was awaiting their results. So, after more than a week, Klum took to Instagram and announced that she did not test positive with the coronavirus. Check out her post.

According to reports, Heidi Klum missed a few tapings of America’s Got Talent and may not appear in some parts of the audition episodes. But she will still appear on the show. On May 12, 2020, Heidi Klum was featured in a promo video for the ongoing season of the show, which indicated that she is involved with the television series.

Detailing about the competitive series' schedule amid COVID 19 pandemic, reports suggest that the makers of America’s Got Talent had only filmed part of its Season 15 before the production stopped in mid-march. In April, the producers of the series were working on a solution to continue airing its new episodes. As per a report, Simon Cowell told that he was determined to have live shows go on during the summers, even if drastic measures had to take place for precaution purposes. He reportedly declared that the most important thing was to ensure that people who have audition get a change safely to be able to compete as they usually do and get a chance to win a million-dollar or at least appear in the finale.

