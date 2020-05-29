Kriti Sanon Or Heidi Klum: Who Looked More Flattering In Fringe Dresses?

Fringe Dresses are one style of clothing that can never go out of style. It can be worn as a classic fringe dress with different detailings or even as high street fashion in designer labels. The outfit is the perfect wear for spring and summers when the temperature is high. Many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing a fringe dress on various occasions.

Kriti Sanon and Heidi Klum are two famous artists who have impressed fans with their style statements. The divas were spotted wearing a similar fringe dress on different occasions. Take a look and decide who looked more flattering in their fringe ensemble.

Kriti Sanon

(PIC CREDIT: VIRAL BHAYANI)

Back in 2018, Kriti Sanon rocked the red carpet in a yellow dress. It can be seen that Kriti was in an upbeat mood and twirled for the photographers. For the award ceremony, she donned a gown by Deme by Gabriella. Her statement earrings completed her mesmerising look. Also, Kriti Sanon won the Most Stylish Youth Icon (female) award at the ceremony and made heads turn on the red carpet with her winning look.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum grabbed many eyes at the red carpet of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2014 in an eye-catching royal blue peacock inspired dress. The America's Got Talent judge dazzled as she showed up at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angles. Her shimmering garment was made by a contestant on Project Runway named Sean Kelly. Later, Heidi also thanked him in a social media post about her outfit for the evening. Her attire was made from a collection of silk string fabric, forming a luminous sleek garment.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Mimi, which is an upcoming drama film helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film will feature Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. After this, Kriti will also be a part of Farzi, which is a con thriller movie featuring Shahid Kapoor as the male lead.

