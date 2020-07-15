America's Got Talent Virtual Auditions Get A Singing Dog, Judge Simon & His Pup Impressed

America’s Got Talent auditions for the latest season had to be cut short due to the pandemic conditions which caused several studios to halt productions. However, over time, the shows and the contestants have come up with a virtual way of delivering their auditions. Hence America’s Got Talent has continued its talent hunt taking the virtual route and thus allowing the contestants to perform from the comfort of their home, while the judges can relax at their homes as well. Host Terry Crews explained that despite the auditions being cut short, nothing would stop those who are still pursuing their dreams. Terry then went on to point out that video submissions are still on for the show and participants can send in their entries.

A singing duo of a cowboy and his canine has impressed AGT judges

Also Read | America’s Got Talent Judges Amazed By Indian Dancers Shakir And Rihan; Watch

The first virtual audition of America’s Got Talent featured Chris and Sid, a cowboy partner and his canine. The two appeared confident as they sat in their car ready to perform. As the auditions proceeded further, Chris began singing “Look at you Girl” alongside his trusted canine Sid. What particularly surprised the judges was the fact that Sid too was singing. The canine howled at the right notes of the song making it sound magical. The country song sung by the duo was highly appreciated once the performance was done. Heidi Klum immediately said that she feels America would fall in love with Chris and Sid. Simon Cowell too complimented the singer and praised the canine as well.

Also Read | 'America's Got Talent' Fans Accuse Heidi Klum Of 'bullying And Body-shaming' Contestant

Also Read | What Happened To Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent? Know Here

Simon particularly pointed out that his dog Squidly too was tapping her head as they were singing. According to Simon, he and his dog both enjoyed the performance. Simon, later on, was all praises for the duo. Soon enough, Chris and Sid earned themselves a “yes” vote and advanced to the next round. The video was shared on social media and fans began appreciating Chris and Sid. A user posted a video of his dog enjoying their performance as well. The dog can be seen hopping with joy as Sid, the canine, howls in sync with the song.

Also Read | Sofia Vergara Memes And Reactions That Are Perfect For Your Day-to-day Problems

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.