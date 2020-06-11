Where Is Nikki Cox Now? What Is The Las Vegas Fame Star Doing Now?

Las Vegas is an American comedy-drama series which was broadcasted from 2003 to 2008. Recently Las Vegas episodes are rerunning on channel E, and fans on twitter are very happy about it. Las Vegas starred actors like Josh Duhamel, Vanessa Marcil, James Caan and Nikki Cox.

Who is Nikki Cox?

Nikki Cox is a 42-year-old actor from LA who made her first television appearance at the age of 10, on Mama’s family. Nikki has acted in shows such as General Hospital and Baywatch. She played a cameo in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2. During the late '80s, Nikki Cox also appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation. However, Nikki’s last movie came out in 2009. Read on to find out where is Nikki now?

Where is Nikki Cox now?

When Nikki Cox was filming her sitcom Nikki in 2004, she met comedian Jay Mohr. The couple tied the knot two years and had a son named Meredith Daniel. Nikki Cox and Jay Mohr made several public appearances together. However, the couple shocked friends and fans in 2016, when Jay filed for a divorce. Comedian Jay Mohr reportedly said that Nikki’s declining mental health and drug addiction as the reason.

Jay also added that Nikki, who had been a successful actor, was unfit to be a mother. The couple went through a contentious divorce and was finally separated in 2018. Jay Mohr, who is a former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed some intimate details about their marriage during this time.

In a statement to the media, Jay shockingly also claimed that Nikki remained in her room for days at a time using drugs and neglecting their son. He also mentioned that she threatened to take her life on multiple occasion. Jay demanded full custody of their son who is now nine years old.

Nikki Cox Instagram:

Since the divorce, Nikki’s whereabouts are not known. She is not very active on social media, as she does not have an Instagram or Twitter account. But her former husband Jay has an active Instagram account.

Nikki Cox Net worth:

According to reports of some media portals, Nikki’s net worth is somewhere around $5 million. Most of her wealth comes from her roles in various movies and television series. Her ex-husband Jay Mohr is worth $6 million, his wealth comes from his comedy shows and movie appearances.

Las Vegas

The popular American show Las Vegas revolves around a team of people working at the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino. They deal with issues that arise within the working environment, ranging from valet parking and restaurant management to casino security. The show originally aired on NBC but is now being rerun by channel E.

