'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, His Girlfriend Found Dead In Las Vegas

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead along with his girlfriend in Las Vegas on May 13, 2020. The news was disclosed after the local police told a newspaper, following which the Clark County Coroner’s Office told an entertainment portal. Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30 was found with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju.

The cause of their death has not been disclosed yet. However, the police have reportedly told the newspaper that the death is not due to any criminal activity. Very few details about the death have been released. Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield told the newspaper that Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalia Adepoju were found dead on Wednesday afternoon by officers who were responding to a dead body call at 2:48 pm. He also reportedly mentioned that the incident took place at a home on 3300 block of Casey Drive.

Apart from being an actor, Gregory Tyree Boyce was also a cook and was reportedly planning on opening up his own business. Gregory Tyree Boyce’s mother Lisa Wayne took to her Facebook account and penned down a long emotional note that stated that she was broken and torn after his demise. She also mentioned that Gregory Tyree Boyce was a dotting son who took care of her.

Gregory Tyree Boyce's death

A part of the post written by Lisa Wayne after her son’s demise read, ‘I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there.’ [sic]

Lisa Wayne also mentioned her son’s passion and added that she would like to run his business in his honour. She wrote, ‘My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. Him and Natalie were working as a team and she was his assistant. Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I'd continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn't want me to work, you wanted to take care of me.’ [sic]

While concluding the post, Gregory Tyree Boyce’s mother reminisced their last memory together. She wrote, ‘the last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother's day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again.’ [sic]

Gregory Tyree Boyce in Twilight

Gregory Tyree Boyce played a small role in the Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s movie Twilight. He played the role of Tyler Crowley who loses control over his car and is about to hit Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella in the parking lot. Edward, played by Robert Pattinson, jumps in and saves Bella from the accident.

