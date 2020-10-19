Where Is Sweet Autumn Filmed? Read To Know Where This Hallmark Fall Harvest Movie Was Shot

Sweet Autumn is Hallmark Channel's TV movie that released on October 17, 2020. The story revolves around Maggie who is a successful entrepreneur who returns home for a will-reading and gets a shocker. Read along to know where the movie was shot and other details.

Also Read: Avengers: Endgame Inspired One Of The Most Memorable Scenes From The Boys Season 2 Finale?

Where is Sweet Autumn filmed?

The movie was shot in Winnipeg, the largest city and capital of the Canadian state of Manitoba. Andrew Walker who is one of the lead actors of the movie told People magazine that the city has local actors who are really good and generous people at heart. He went on to share about a time when Nikki DeLoach’s husband Ryan Goodell was visiting them during one weekend. He continued, Walker and Ryan went on to attend a football game and how connected in a jiffy and they went on to hangout through the night; he laughs as he remembers DeLoach calling him and asking what had he done to her husband?

Also Read: 'Very Excited': Chris Hemsworth Gives Insights Into 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Kriti

More about the movie

The movie is written by Tyler Straessle and helmed by Gary Yates. The story revolves around Maggie who is a successful entrepreneur and come home for the reading of a will when she gets to know that she has inherited half of her aunt’s maple candy business. What keeps her puzzled is why has the other half been written off too Dex who was just a maple supplier of her aunt.

Her return also coincides with the Sweet Autumn Fest that the town celebrates. Maggie and Dex try to figure out from a bunch of letters why Aunt Dee has left the business to them. The letters help them understand what Aunt Dee’s last wishes were.

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker who play the titular roles of Maggie and Dex respectively are working together for the third time in this movie. Their other stints together include the Hallmark TV movies, A Dream of Christmas in 2016 and The Perfect Catch in 2017. The supporting cast includes Daina Leitold as Judy, dancer and choreographer Eugene as Zachary, Henriette Ivanans as Aunt Dee as well as Michael Karl Richards, Paul Essiembre, Ray Strachan, Anna Anderson-Epp, Anastasia Rautert, and Nyah Perkin.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet Was The "only Choice" To Play Paul Atreides In 'Dune', Reveals Director

Also Read: 'Voters Assemble': Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson & Other MCU Stars Reunite For A Cause

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.