'Voters Assemble': Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson & Other MCU Stars Reunite For A Cause

Amid such stressful times, the entire star cast of the popular MCU film Avengers is all set for a big reunion. The star includes Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, and Zoe Saldana. The stars, who were last seen sharing screen-space in the hugely successful ‘Avengers: Endgame’, will “assemble” for a fundraiser hosted by the director duo - Russo Brothers and is titled ‘Voters Assemble’

Avengers cast reunion for a cause

According to Deadline, the stars of Avengers: Endgame is coming together for a virtual fundraiser in support of the Presidential campaign for Joe Biden. The virtual fundraiser event gathers the cast as they "unite for democracy" and will include a Q&A and a trivia game as well. The event will take place on October 20 starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. In order to make the word more far-spreading, the official Instagram handle of the Russo Brothers shared the official invite and made the big announcement.

Read: Avengers: Endgame Inspired One Of The Most Memorable Scenes From The Boys Season 2 Finale?

Read: Avengers 1.11 Update: Here Are Patch Notes For New Update (V1.33)

They captioned the post and wrote, “It’s time — Voters Assemble! Join the AVENGERS cast LIVE as they REUNITE for a fun Q&A/Trivia Night with Kamala Harris to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and Democrats across the country. Lots of new behind the scenes stories coming your way. SIGN UP to JOIN the event through the #linkinbio or in our story!”

Apart from the Avengers fundraiser, the international publication also revealed that there are several other support Biden campaigns that are being held with a number of Hollywood actors involved in it. One of which is being held by the South Asian Block Party. The event is headlined by stars like Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lilly Singh. Captain Marvel and Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson has also shown his support to Joe Biden's campaign and recorded a video to mobilize Black voters.

Read: The Boys Season 3 Sets Early 2021 Filming Date, Episode1 Title Hints At 'Avengers' Parody

Read: 5 Best 'Avengers' Bloopers That Many MCU Fans Might Have Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.