Avengers: Endgame Inspired One Of The Most Memorable Scenes From The Boys Season 2 Finale?

The Boys is a superhero series that has grabbed much attention within a span of just two seasons so far. A scene from the latest season featuring a number of female supes was praised by the viewers. Now, series developer Eric Kripke has revealed that the scene was inspired by Avengers: Endgame.

'The Boys' season 2 scene inspired by Avengers: Endgame A-force?

Spoiler Alert! The Boys season 2 finale features a scene where Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) unite to fight Stormfront (Aya Cash). Now, the series creator Eric Kripke revealed that the sequence was inspired by the A-force scene from Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, during the climax battle, all the female superheroes come together to stop Thanos from getting his hand on the Infinity Gauntlet.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that a lot of advice came from their executive producer, Rebecca Sonneshine, who came in after the weekend Endgame opened. She was just furious, he noted. The showrunner mentioned that he saw the movie, too, and he was like it was the dumbest sequences, but Sonneshine stopped him in the middle of the conversation. Kripke recalled that she found it condescending and he agreed. So that just created for them a satirical target. He stated that when there is something “really ridiculous” in either superhero or celebrity or Hollywood culture, many people immediately go after it. He asserted that it is an easy shot.

Even though The Boys creator Eric Kripke criticized some scenes of Avengers: Endgame, he disclosed that he is not against the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He said that people might be surprised to know it, but he is actually of a fan of the Marvel stuff. The showrunner stated that the filmmaking is often impeccable. He mentioned that he actually really enjoys the humorous tone that a lot of movies are written in. Kripke asserted that they are snarky, fast and glib, and he like that style. He explained that his issue with them is not the movies themselves, but that there is too many of them overall.

Eric Kripke added that without overstating it or being overdramatic, he kind of believes that it is a little dangerous to train an entire generation to wait for someone strong to come in and save them. He thinks in the way that pop-culture conditions people subtly, it is conditioning them the wrong way because there is just too much of it. The Boys creator stated that he thinks it is nice to have a corrective, at least a small one, to say, “They are not coming to save you. Hold your family together and save yourselves”.

