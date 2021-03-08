Where Is Wind River Filmed? A List Of All The Places The Murder Mystery Was Filmed At

Wind River is a 2017 murder mystery film that stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in lead roles. Elizabeth plays the role of an FBI agent who is assigned to solve the murder of a young woman in Wyoming. Jeremy plays the role of a veteran hunter who helps Elizabeth in solving the murder case. The location of the movie is set in vast forest land that is knee-deep in snow. Let's find out the Wind River filming location.

Also Read: 'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Where is Wind River Filmed?

According to IMDb, the movie was majorly filmed in Park City, Utah. The film was shot in a location that is 250 miles away inside Park City Utah and the film was also premiered at the 2017 Park City Sundance festival. The director chose to shoot the movie in a real setting to show the real blizzardy conditions that the people of Wyoming, Utah actually live in. In the trailer of the movie, you can see the shots of never-ending land filled with snow and also how the people manage to live a normal life in extreme winter settings. Here is a scenic shot from the film:

Also Read: A First In 16 Years: World Famous Ice Hotel Can't Be Built This Year Due To Climate Change

The crew had to carry the filming equipment on snowmobiles and snowcats to the shoot location from the production base that was set up in Park City studios. Since Park City, Utah is a terrain, regular cars couldn't climb up and were unsuitable for travel. The crew had to constantly cover up the tyre tracks during filming in order to maintain the authenticity of the movie.

Once they completed filming, the crew had to engage in some composting to keep the area in 'virginal' condition the way it was before they arrived. The weather conditions were so bad during the filming of Wind River that the lead actor Elizabeth Olsen suffered from snow blindness during the shoot.

Also Read: Harry Potter Filming Locations You Can Visit In Real Life To Step Into Fantasy World

The discovery of the dead body in the film that happens after a snowstorm was one of the most difficult scenes to film in the movies and was shot in Wasatch ranges that is on the edge of the Rocky Mountains that stretches around 160 miles in central Utah. As the shoot extended to spring the crew had to travel higher up in the mountains to find snow. Here is a shot from the mountain ranges:

The Wind River reservation shown in the film is a real-life Indian reservation which is the seventh-largest Indian reservation in America. The location was also featured in Sarah Michelle Gellar CW television show The Ringer.

Also Read: George R.R. Martin Plans To Build A Medieval 'seven-sided" Library Castle In His Backyard

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.