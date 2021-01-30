'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Hallmark’s 2019 Winterfest series film Winter Castle is a romantic movie that was shot in a real-life ice hotel. The movie revolves around the life of Jenny a young girl who has spent most of her time in sunny California. Jenny’s sister Meg planned a destination wedding at a hotel made entirely of ice. The film depicts the love story of Jenny and Craig that takes place in the beautiful ice hotel. Hallmark’s Winter Castle movie locations are scenic, beautiful and absolutely stunning. Here is a scenic shot from the movie:

Also Read: 'Campfire Kiss' Filming Location: Know Where The Picturesque Scenes Of The Film Were Shot

Winter Castle Movie Location

Hotel de Glace, Quebec

As soon as the movie trailer came out, the internet wanted to know where is winter castle filmed? According to IMDb, the ice hotel shown in Winter Castle is located in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier municipality in the Canadian region of Québec. The hotel, named Hotel de Glace, is actually 20 minutes to the north of Québec City. This hotel is the only ice hotel in North America. This Winter Castle filming location remains open for three months only- from January to March. The filming in this Winter Castle location was done just before the hotel closed for the year. Here is an image of the structure from the outside:

Also Read: A First In 16 Years: World Famous Ice Hotel Can't Be Built This Year Due To Climate Change

The Ice Hotel has a chapel, an ice slide and an ice-themed bar as well. An interesting fact about the hotel is that the hotel melts every year and they have to rebuild it before opening-up for winter. Here is a picture of the scenic Ice Bar:

Also Read: George R.R. Martin Plans To Build A Medieval 'seven-sided" Library Castle In His Backyard

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, Ontario

While most of the winter cast filming location was inside the Ice Hotel, as per IMDb, most of its outdoor scenes were filmed at the Cumberland Heritage Museum in Ontario. The entire site is made keeping in mind the rural areas of North America in the 1920s and 1930s. Many movies that want to go for the small-town look to a film generally shoot at the Heritage Village. According to IMDb some of the other movies and television series that were shot in this Winter Castle filming location are Supernatural, It, Newcomers in Vancouver and some episodes of the series Huckleberry Finn and His Friends were also shot here.

Also Read: Jared Padalecki Talks About 'Supernatural' Series Finale & Why He Liked The Show's Ending

The Heritage Village comprises of everything that a small town needs be it a train station, a schoolhouse, a blacksmith’s shop, and even a garage. During winter, the site gets an ice-clad look with it snowing everywhere, and 30,000 lights being lit for Christmas. Although it is a museum, the site mainly serves as a filming location.

Also Read: Harry Potter Filming Locations You Can Visit In Real Life To Step Into Fantasy World

Hallmark's 'Winter Castle' Cast

The movie stars actors Emilie Ullerup who essays the role of Jenny and Kevin McGarry who plays Craig. The rest of the cast includes Habree Larratt, Melanie Mullen, Meghan Heffern, Richard Nash, Justine Eyre and John McLaren. Check out the Making of Winter Castle in the video below;

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.