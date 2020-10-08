Where Is 'Wrong Turn 2' Filmed? Know The Movie's Shooting Location

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End is a horror film starring Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins and Texas Battle in lead roles. Helmed by director Joe Lynch, the 2007s' release is the second installment of the Wrong Turn franchise. Wrong Turn 2: Dead End is considered as one of the best-reviewed films in the franchise. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received positive reviews from critics. Having said that, let us take a look at the filming location of Wrong Turn 2: Dead End.
As seen in the film, Wrong Turn 2 is set in West Virginia backcountry near the Appalachian Mountains. However, the movie has not used filming locations in the United States. The second installment of the horror film has been shot in Canada. Filming of Wrong Turn 2 took place towards British Columbia in Vancouver.
This location is one of the majorly attractive localities for the film industry outside of the United States. Most of Wrong Turn 2: Dead End is shot in the woods. Vancouver is a dense forest that gives a perfect resemblance to West Virginia's wilderness. According to IMDB, the filming of Wrong Turn 2: Dead End began on May 29, 2006, and ended on June 30, 2006.
