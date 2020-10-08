Where Is 'Wrong Turn 2' Filmed? Know The Movie's Shooting Location

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End is a horror film starring Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins and Texas Battle in lead roles. Helmed by director Joe Lynch, the 2007s' release is the second installment of the Wrong Turn franchise. Wrong Turn 2: Dead End is considered as one of the best-reviewed films in the franchise. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received positive reviews from critics. Having said that, let us take a look at the filming location of Wrong Turn 2: Dead End.

Where is Wrong Turn 2 filmed?

As seen in the film, Wrong Turn 2 is set in West Virginia backcountry near the Appalachian Mountains. However, the movie has not used filming locations in the United States. The second installment of the horror film has been shot in Canada. Filming of Wrong Turn 2 took place towards British Columbia in Vancouver.

This location is one of the majorly attractive localities for the film industry outside of the United States. Most of Wrong Turn 2: Dead End is shot in the woods. Vancouver is a dense forest that gives a perfect resemblance to West Virginia's wilderness. According to IMDB, the filming of Wrong Turn 2: Dead End began on May 29, 2006, and ended on June 30, 2006.

Lesser-known facts

The opening scene where Kimberly Caldwell is killed by a cannibal group was originally deemed to involve the lead Eliza Dushku playing herself in a cameo.

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End was created as a tribute to 80s horror sequels.

Joe Lynch mentioned on the DVD commentary of the film that 300 gallons of blood were used while filming the movie.

Wayne Robson who played Old Timer is the only cast member to return from the first installment, Wrong Turn.

Erica Leerhsen did most of her stunts on her own in the movie.

This was Kimberly Caldwell's film debut. She worked for only two days in this movie.

The film was shot in less than a month.

According to IMDB reports, Joe Lynch wanted to have more inbred characters in the film. However, as too many characters were present, he was unable to do so.

