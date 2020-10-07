'Life Of Josutty' Shooting Location: Where Was The Dileep Starrer Filmed?

Life of Josutty is a 2015-released Malayalam flick directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Dileep in the titular role. The movie, which received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience, has been shot at some really picturesque destinations. Read on to know more about Life of Josutty's location:

Also Read: Dhruva Sarja Turns 32 Today; Requests Fans To Not Visit His Home Due To Pandemic

Life of Josutty shooting location

According to the Hindu, Life of Josutty was shot in Kattapanna in the Idukki district of Kerala. Its name was derived from the word Idukku which means a narrow gorge as the district was constituted in 1972 by separating the Kottayam district into two parts. Idukki, which consists of rich forests is known as “The Spice Garden of Kerala.”

The movie was shot in various parts of the Idukki district and some of the sequences in the film depict the beauty of the area. There are also various other popular Malayalam films which were filmed in Idukki, including Drishyam, Vellimoonga, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and Maheshinte Prathikaram, to name a few.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Marriage Post Makes Samantha Akkineni Wish Her A Lifetime Of Togetherness

More about Life of Josutty

Life of Josutty is a Jeethu Joseph-directorial from the year 2015. The film's screenplay and dialogues are written by Rajesh Varma and it is produced by Jayalal Menon, Anil Biswas and Sunil Lulla. The movie sees Dileep in the titular role and the supporting cast includes Jyothi Krishna, Rachana Narayanankutty, Renjini Rupesh, Hareesh Perady, and Chempil Asokan. The movie hit the screens on September 24, 2015, and received positive reviews from the audience.

The story of Life of Josutty revolves around Josutty who comes from a farmer’s family in Kattapanna, Idukki. Josutty, who wanted to become a priest when he was a child, ends up falling in love with his neighbour and childhood friend Jessy. Following Josutty’s family's financial conditions Jessy’s father doesn’t allow them to get married and after a while, Jessy moves on as she marries someone else.

Further on, the story sees Josutty getting married to Rose, who lives in New Zealand. He discovers that she suffers from bipolar disorder and also gets to know about her extra-marital affair. Dejected by all the happenings he decides to earn money and move on with life. The story follows Josutty’s 9-year long stay in New Zealand and then his return to India after the loss of his parents and close friends. Later, Josutty marries a door-to-door saleswoman Swapna, who is portrayed by Nayanthara, and decides to live a happy life.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nagarjuna Akkineni Looks Unrecognisable In A Still From 'Shiva'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.