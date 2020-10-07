Director Arati Kadav Describes Cargo Shooting Location As A "jigsaw Puzzle", Here's Why

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi starrer Cargo released on Netflix last month. Ever since its release, the movie has been trending on the streaming platform. The movie helmed by Arati Kadav is earning praises from the audiences and critics alike for its out of the box content and a never seen before visual treat of a space film for the Indian audiences. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, director of the movie Arati Kadav talked about the Cargo's shooting location and filming of Cargo. For all the people who are curious to know about where was Cargo filmed, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Cargo filmed?

During the interview, filmmaker Arati Kadav talked about the sets where filming of Cargo took place. Arati Kadav said, “The spaceship was built in around two parts. One was inside a studio and that’s where my co-producers in whistling woods international, my film school came in whose studio we used for 16 days to shoot it. That was the interiors where we had the cargo coming in and the respective rooms.”

Talking about the other part of the spaceship, Arati Kadav said, “The very bigger part of the spaceship which was made on the exterior. It was made on a huge ground because we could not fit it inside a studio - the long tunnels where they walkthrough. Because we're short of budget, we were using the same components.” She also shared her experience of the Cargo's shooting location and how it felt like a Jigsaw puzzle. She added, “Whatever we made on the first set, we actually just took those. It is just like solving a jigsaw puzzle, we just made it different looking rooms. Nobody would know but essentially the Spaceship is made up of same set pieces repeated again and again.”

Cargo shooting location

About Cargo

After earning a much-deserved appreciation in film festivals all over the world, Arati Kadav’s Indian Hindi language sci-fi film Cargo released on Netflix last month. The movie is set in a spaceship named Pushpak 634A where a demon Prahastha played by Vikrant Massey is working for the Post Death Transition services where dead people are recycled for birth. He later gets help from a female astronaut played by Shweta Tripathi. Here is a look at the Cargo trailer.

