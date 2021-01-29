Where To Watch 'Dear Frank' Movie? Is It Streaming On Netflix?

The 2019 film Dear Frank is about the mysterious poisoning of Frank’s wife, Beth. Frank later comes across a diary that indicates all her past lovers who might also be potential murder suspects. Incidentally, many of the murder suspects are friends of Frank. He gets angry at the deceit of his wife and he sets on a journey to unmask the killer. A cop becomes suspicious of his actions. What happens next?

The director of Dear Frank is Josh Abraham Webber and the co-director of the film is Brian White. The cast of the film consists of Brian White, Claudia Jordan, Columbus Short, Lil Durk, Joey Napoli, Torrei Hart, Don Scribner, Salina Soto, and others. Brian White and Columbus Short had earlier acted in the 2007 released film Stomp the Yard. The 1hour 33 minutes film falls under the mystery and thriller genre.

Are you wondering where to watch Dear Frank? Read this article to know about the possible sites to watch Dear Frank full movie.

Where to watch Dear Frank?

Dear Frank can be watched on Fandango NOW, Certified Fresh Movies, and iTunes. These are some of the streaming service providers where you can watch the Dear Frank full movie. You can also watch this film on Urbanflixtv.com. This is available on different devices like iPhone, AppleTV, AndroidTV, Android, Roku, and FireTV. One needs to take a monthly or annual subscription to watch this film and several other amazing films.

Is Dear Frank available on Netflix?

Dear Frank is currently not available on the popular streaming service Netflix. Though there are other thriller films available on Netflix, Dear Frank streaming is currently not available on the streaming service.

Dear Frank review

Dear Frank received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDB. According to a review published in the portal richgirlnetwork.tv, the film has been appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike for the eye-catching and engaging performance of the cast of the film. Brian White’s portrayal of Frank as a bereaved husband who is angry and hurt at his deceased wife’s deceit is wonderful. Equally well enacted is the role of Frank’s wife by Claudia who proves herself as the ultimate seductress in this thriller. The plot twist will further enhance the thrilling experience. The movement of the camera, the sound used along the set design all lend a great element of mystery and thrill to this film.

