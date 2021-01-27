Ileana D'Cruz Shows How She Looks At Her 'neighbour’s Dog'; Shares Stunning Pic From Shoot

On Wednesday morning, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. She stunned in a heavy-embroidered dress and flaunted her bold makeup and hairstyle. However, it was her caption that stole the show. Sharing her pic, she wrote, "How I look at my neighbour’s dog.#creeping." As soon Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Looking beautiful," whereas many went on to call her "Fabulous" and "stunning".

How Ileana looks at her neighbour’s dog:

Also Read | Shraddha Srinath Takes On Misogyny As She Wishes Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal On Wedding

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post on expectation versus reality garnered a lot of attention from fans. "Woke up like this.

Expectation vs reality," she wrote while sharing two photos. In the first post, she happily posed for a sun-kissed boomerang. Whereas, in the other pic, she made a fussy face, as if she wasn't ready for the day.

She opted for a green knitted tee and left her hair naturally open. Ileana D'Cruz's photos, time and again garner attention from her fans. She often shares her pre and post-workout selfies and also gives a peek into her various getaways. She last shared a photo by the beach and wrote, "Mentally on the beach but actually in the middle of glorious much-needed family time."

Also Read |Sunny Leone Plays Cricket In Kerala, Quips 'Should I Face England?'; Watch Video

Also Read |Mira Kapoor Says She's 'looking For Magic', Husband Shahid Kapoor Drops Adorable Comment

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

On the work front, Ileana wrapped up shooting for her upcoming outing, Unfair and Lovely, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead. The entire team of the film was in Haryana and the lead stars took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes. Randeep, Ileana posed for selfies and shared many BTS moments.

She wrote, "Lovely will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story!". Apart from this, D'Cruz also has another movie titled The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, in the pipeline. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and is slated for a digital release on Disney+Hotstar. However, the makers are yet to announce its release date. The Big Bull will follow the story of Harshad Mehta's finance scam.

Also Read |Shanaya Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Throwback Pic Shared By Mother Maheep; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.