Adhyayan Suman To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Celebs Who Bought Homes In 2020-2021

A number of celebrities bought lavish homes during the past year. From Janhvi Kapoor to Adhyaya Suman to Ayushmann Khuranna, several celebrities shared pictures of their homes that they bought and some even disclosed the cost at which they bought the house for. Here is a list of various Indian celebrities who bought a house for themselves in the year 2020-2021.

Adhyayan Suman

Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman recently bought his own place to live in as he moved out of his family’s home. The actor shared pictures from his house warming Pooja ceremony which was attended by his family. He captioned the post stating that with all the love, blessings and support from his family, he has moved into a beautiful place. Check out the post below.

My New House!

Finally with all the love, support and my parent’s blessings, I’ve moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders to inaugurate this house the traditional way! 😁 #newbeginnings #MyNewHouse #Goodvibes pic.twitter.com/1ooHDbRmU0 — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) January 24, 2021

Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D’Souza keeps her fans updated with her life by sharing pictures on her social media handles regularly. The actor recently posted a picture of her new house as she wrote in her caption. “Stepping into my new home in this new year”. Check out the post of Krystle D’Souza below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her new home that she has bought during the pandemic. The actor shared a picture of what seemed like a bedroom with a door to the balcony. She captioned the post as, “To new beginnings”, check out the post of the same below.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan who recently tied the knot with her long time girlfriend also bought a new house during the pandemic. The actor in an interview with SpotboyE revealed that his house cost him Rs 10.5 crores. The pictures of the same are yet to be seen.

Apart from these, Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam and Alia Bhatt also bought houses for themselves amid pandemic, Pinkvilla reported.

Bonus: BTS' Jungkok

A report in EToday suggests that BTS' Jungkook recently bought a home Itaewon in South Korea. The new property is a standalone house which is suitable for a single-family and was built in 1976, reports suggest. Reportedly, the new property of the singer is estimated to be at 7.63 billion KRW ($ 7,050,940 USD).

Image credits: Adhyayan Suman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Krystle D' Souza, Aditya Narayan IG

