Where To Watch Demon Slayer? The Highest-grossing Japanese Film May Come To India

One movie that left every theatre packed even during the peak lockdown was the 2020 movie Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. The movie is a direct sequel to the hit anime series of the same name. The movie broke multiple box office records and ultimately became the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. Owing to its success, the movie was submitted in the Best Animated Feature Film category for Academy Awards and has created a worldwide hype ever since. Let's find out where we can stream the blockbuster movie.

Where to watch Demon Slayer full movie?

As of now, the movie is not streaming on any of the popular OTT platforms. However, PVR Cinemas stated that they are in touch with the film's distributors and are seeking permission for its release in Indian theatres in 2021. The possibility of the movie having a theatre release in India seems high after the success of Weathering With You in 2019. Indian fans had assembled and run a campaign for the movie release, after which PVR Cinemas decided to go onboard.

The film entertainment company has recognised the potential of Indian anime fans and are planning for more such releases. Netflix India, too, seems to be of the same opinion as they're actively releasing more anime content. The anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which also serves as the prequel to the movie, is available for streaming on Netflix. Since Netflix has the rights to the prequel, we can assume that the movie might as well be released on the platform itself. Fans can enjoy watching the series until the official word for the movie release is out.

More about the movie

After being attacked by demons, the surviving member of the family Tanjiro sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family's death and somehow cure his sister, who's slowly turning into a demon as well. Since the movie is a direct sequel of the anime show, it takes off right from the conclusion and delves into a new adventure where Tanjiro is seen fighting more demons with his new-found troop. He finds himself aboard an abandoned train, where he continues his quest of fighting demons there.

