The popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now coming to Netflix this January 2021. The 26-episode season one of the series released in 2019 and was a massive success. A year later in 2020, a sequel movie titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train was released and was a record-breaking success in Japan. The anime starts with a plot of a demon attack in a region, where Tanjiro, who is the protagonist suffers the loss of his family, while his sister is left cursed. Tanjiro then starts upon a deadly journey to avenge his loved ones and also find a cure for his sister. Read on to know about what time does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba release on Netflix?

What time does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba release on Netflix?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2021 release date is now scheduled for January 22, on Netflix. The streaming platform usually drops all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific time. This means that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Friday, January 22, 2021, for the U.S. viewers. The show can be streamed within a few hours from now on Netflix.

Indian subscribers can already stream the show as of now. While the British audience can watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1 series from 8 AM on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 PM onwards. As per Eastern Time, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 22, 2021. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series

The popular anime Demon Slayer is based on the manga of the same name has been written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge. The adaptation of the manga into an anime series was done by studio Ufotable. It originally aired on the TV channels in Japan from April 6 to September 28, 2019. The TV series was shown on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, BS11, as well as other channels. Director ​​​​​​Haruo Sotozaki has directed this anime while Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina have been credited for the music composition. Akira Matsushima is the character designer for the anime series.

