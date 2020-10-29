Demon Slayer Season 2: When Is The Second Season Of The Anime Coming?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most successful anime in recent memory. The anime is based on an equally successful Manga that goes by the same name. The anime’s season 1 was widely considered to be one of the best shows of 2019 and went on to win the ‘Best Anime’ award at the 2019 Newtype Anime Awards. It also became ‘Anime of the Year’ at the 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Read on to find out, “When will Demon Slayer season 2 release?”

Read | Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave welcomes baby boy

When is Demon Slayer season 2 coming out?

An official release date for Demon Slayer season 2 has not been announced yet, but the series will likely return in either spring or summer 2021. While Demon Slayer season 2 release date has not yet been revealed, a report on crunchyroll.com revealed that on October 15, the second season of Demon Slayer was announced to be “in production”. Given that the report did not reveal that the work was “resumed” it might hint to the fact that the series may have been in production for a few months already.

Read | Netflix's new anime 'Godzilla: Singular point' trailer out now; watch

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train crosses 10 Billion Yen on Japanese box office

A recent Crunchyroll report also revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba THE MOVIE Mugen Train has become the second-biggest weekend hit in Japanese box office history. The film brought past 10 billion yen which is US $95 million in just 10 days. This has made it the fastest film to make this amount of money in history. The new anime film dethroned Spirited Away's 19-year place at number one in just half the time. Spirited Away had reached the reached 10 billion Yen mark in 25 days. Movies such as Your Name reached 10 billion Yen in 28 days, and Weathering With You reached it in 34 days last year.

Read | Genshin Impact review: Is the free-to-play anime game worth it?

Where to watch Demon Slayer movie outside Japan?

All the anime fanatics outside Japan need to know according to Demon Slayer's official Twitter account, the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie will release outside of Japan for fan screening in December 2020 and January 2021. The general screening will start in February 2021. Depending on the success of the film in IMAX cinemas in Japan, a similar licensing deal could be made for IMAX cinemas around the world. Already 41 countries possess official IMAX venues.

Read | What is Anime filter on Snapchat? How to get it on your smartphone?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.