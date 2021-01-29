Is MAPPA Dropping AOT? Twitter At Unrest With Attack On Titan Season 4 Cancellation Rumour

Attack on Titan is arguably the biggest anime in the world, with millions of users waiting every week to visit its episodes. Earlier this week, a series of rumours sparked on Twitter that hinted at a possible cancellation of the show. Is MAPPA dropping AOT? Is Attack on Titan Season 4 cancelled?

Is MAPPA Dropping AOT?

As we all know, Attack on Titan is currently airing the part 1 of 4th season. The episodes, so far, have been well received, many even calling it the best season till date. Amidst the enthralling third and fourth episode that focused on the epic war between the Eldians and Marleyans, you can imagine the kind of tension that set in when fans learned about their favourite show's cancellation rumour.

The rumour came to life when the show announced that it would be taking its mid-season break on Sunday, February 21, 2021, following the release of episode 11. But the seeds of these rumours were actually sown early January when the first episode of season 4 was broadcasted worldwide. Apparently, a minority of fans didn't like the animation of this season and decided to harass the members of MAPPA studios for the same.

MAPPA studios recently took over the production from Studio WIT for its fourth season. It's obvious that this time around, Attack on Titan is going to be centred on more battles and less strategizing. In order to incorporate smoother action sequences as opposed to the original 3D models and layouts the show is used to having, MAPPA was called in to take the mantle.

However, fans didn't take this decision well as they went onto express heavy criticism of the show's animation on social media. The criticism quickly turned into toxic hate as the staff were called out on multiple occasions and harassed incessantly. The fiery toxicity led to a staff member from MAPPA coming out to address the issue head-on. A Twitter fan page shared the English translation of the anonymous message.

As for the answer to the question, no, the show will not be cancelling its run. However, fans are advised to be kinder and give the new production house a fair chance. Many fans came in support of MAPPA and expressed displeasure of the toxic fandom.

