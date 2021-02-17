Where To Watch 'Greenland'? Know All Details Of The Blockbuster Sci-fi Flick

Gerald Butler was once known for playing the seemingly perfect hunk in romantic comedies. Today, the actor is seen experimenting in a completely opposite spectrum in genres like action-thriller. His most recent venture was the 2020 disaster film Greenland that follows a family fighting for survival as a cosmic storm of comets race speedily towards Earth. Despite the COVID scare, the movie did well in theatres and generated positive reviews from critics. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch Greenland.

Where to watch Greenland?

After a promising run in the theatres, Greenland was announced to have been available through video on demand on Amazon Prime. The movie is also available to purchase or rent on YouTube, Redbox, Apple TV, Google Play and Fandango Now. As for Netflix, there is a very slim chance of Greenland joining the Netflix library as its pay-TV and streaming rights were famously distributed to HBO after its release. This means that Greenland streaming will be available on HBO Max soon, although there's no confirmation on the dates. Eros Now has also bought the international distribution rights for Greenland, which means that the movie will be streaming in India in March 2021.

The two-hour-long film captures the lives of John Garrity, his estranged wife and their young diabetic son who have to run away from their town to find sanctuary against a planet-destroying comet that is hurtling towards Earth. As the countdown to another global apocalypse comes closer, will humanity be able to transport to a safe haven and possibly survive the crash?

This disaster flick was certainly one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 and outdid many other 2020 releases in the box office. Greenland bagged the number 1 spot on Apple TV, Google Play and Fandango Now immediately after its premiere on December 18, 2020. As for the critics, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews that lauded the thrill and suspense the movie created and appreciated the realism of the movie despite the far-fetched concept. Watch the trailer here -

