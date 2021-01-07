'Greenland' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Movie?

Greenland is an American disaster film that released last year. It is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Chris Sparling. It features popular Hollywood actor Gerard Butler in the lead role. The plot of the film follows the story of a family in their fight for survival when a planet-destroying comet comes racing towards the earth. A lot of people are still confused about the ending of Greenland to get a better idea of what actually happened towards the ending. Several people have been searching for terms like Greenland ending explained Reddit to get an idea about the ending of the movie. For all the people who are confused, here is a look at the ending of Greenland explained.

Greenland ending explained

At the ending of Greenland, John and his family manage to reach the small airport racing against time. However, after reaching there the pilot tells him that the plane is full and he cannot let any more passengers inside. The family ultimately convinces him to let them inside and the plane approaches Greenland the next morning. Another fragment of Clarke strikes off the coast and the shockwaves cause the plane to crash.

The plane crashes into a valley and kills off its pilots. A recorded message plays in the cockpit radio which mentions that the largest fragment of the meteor Clarke will impact in a few minutes. John, his family and the other survivors are taken into a nearby Air Force Base by a military truck. They manage to get inside a bunker before the Clarke’s largest fragment makes an impact. Nine months later, the Greenland bunker makes an attempt to contact other potential survivors through radio. After coming out they see that the cities all over the world are in ruins and the world has changed completely.

The Garrity's and other occupants of the shelter exit the bunker to see the radically changed landscape. Greenland finally makes contact with other survivors around the globe. The pockets of people who are surviving now are happy to know that there are other survivors as well. The remaining survivors now have a huge challenge in front of themselves to save humanity and build the world again from the ashes. Here is a look at what Reddit users had to say about the ending of the movie.

Greenland ending explained Reddit

