Gerard Butler On Producing Independent Films: 'Want To Help Shape These Films'

Actor and film producer Gerard Butler, who is known for his roles in films like Angel Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen, 300, London Has Fallen, recently revealed that he enjoyed serving as a producer on the disaster action film Greenland. Butler served as a producer for the film, Greenland when he had the chance to play a more hands-on role in the project. The actor also reveals details on how he loves to have control in shaping the film

During an interview with Total Film magazine, Gerard Butler revealed that he is a control freak. He said that when an actor is coming up, they beg for roles, and they're lucky to get one, and then suddenly find themselves in a position where the movies are being made because they're involved. He added that if that’s the case he wants to produce it, have some control and also wants to help shape this film. He also revealed that not the studio movies, like Gods of Egypt or Geostorm but all the other ones, in the independent world.

Chris Sparling has written a script for Greenland, produced by Thunder Road Films. Talking about his role in Greenland, Gerard said that he got a chance to develop, be involved with the script, choose the director and much. He called it more responsibility and loved the fact that he was involved in the process. Greenland, coming from STX Films, was one of a handful of films released in the US theaters after the coronavirus-forced shutdown ended.

Also read | Burt Reynolds Laid To Rest At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery After 2 Years Of His Demise

About the film

Greenland is an American disaster movie that released last year. It is led by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Chris Sparling. It features popular Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, who also co-produced the film. The plot of the film follows the story of a family in their struggle for survival when a planet-destroying comet races towards the earth. The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd and Scott Glenn in lead roles. It has received generally positive reviews from critics and has raised more than $47 million worldwide, with a production budget of $35 million.

Also read | 'Greenland' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Movie?

Also read | Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of football Club Wrexham

Also read | Salma Hayek Says She 'is Proud' To Strive In Hollywood Regardless Of Her Nationality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.