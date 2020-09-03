Gerard Butler To Front Yet Another Action-thriller, Will Play A Hitman In 'Copshop'

The very popular Hollywood actor, Gerard Butler will next be seen in another action-thriller movie, Copshop. Gerard Butler, who has the critically acclaimed action trilogy, Fallen movie series to his credit will be seen sharing screen space with Frank Grillo in this movie. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Here Are Some Adorable Dwayne Johnson Pictures With His Daughters; Check Them Out

Gerard Butler’s upcoming action-thriller

Fans have been very excited to watch Gerard Butler in his upcoming action-thriller, Copshop. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the director of well-appreciated movies like The Grey and The A-Team, Joe Carnahan, will be directing this movie. Kurt McLeod has written the original screenplay of the movie, based on a story he had co-written with Mark Williams. The plot of the action-thriller Copshop revolves around a small-town police station that unfortunately becomes the battleground between a professional hitman played by Gerard Butler, a smart rookie female cop, and a double-crossing con man played by Frank Grillo, who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run. According to reports from Outlook, Copshop will be shot in Georgia and New Mexico and will be starting its principal photography in October.

Also Read | A Look At How Dwayne Johnson, JLo & Other Hollywood Celebrities Spent Their Weekend

According to Outlook, Frank Grillo and Joe Carnahan said that the WarParty is beyond excited to be teaming with Raven, Open Road, STX and G-BASE for Copshop. They said that they feel like this is a movie that will be able to play big globally if made sensibly. The two revealed that they are always looking for this type of ‘elevated genre’ where the writing segment is what really drives the action and the drama of the movie. They said that they also couldn’t be happier to have someone like Gerard Butler as their partner in crime on this movie.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson’s Best Q&A Moments With Fans Amid Global Pandemic: Watch

Tom Ortenberg who is the former head of the production house Open Road, said that he is thrilled to be teaming up with Joe Carnahan for the fifth time. He also said that Frank Grillo has always been a good luck charm for Open Road ever since its inception, having been featured in Joe Carnahan’s movie The Grey, End of Watch and Homefront. Putting Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo together with one of the biggest action stars in the world, Gerard Butler in Joe Carnahan’s exciting script for Copshop is a recipe for a big theatrical success.

Also Read | Get Style Tips From Dwayne Johnson To Ace That Turtle Neck Look; Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.