Where To Watch Judas And The Black Messiah? Know All Details About The Biopic

Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield is the latest entry of 2021. It is a biographical drama that chronicles the death of Fred Hampton at the hands of the FBI in their raid in 1969. For those who may not know, this infamous incident had instigated big protests from Black activists around the country, who admitted to their distrust in the government and the federal forces. The biopic has been in the works for several years and finally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on February 1, 2021. The movie has already earned Kaluuya nominations at the Golden Globes and Screen Actor Guild Awards. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch Judas and the Black Messiah.

Where to watch Judas and the Black Messiah?

Judas and the Black Messiah was released both theatrically and digitally on February 12, 2021. As of now, the movie has only released in selective theatres around Seattle. As for its digital exposure, Judas and the Black Messiah streaming is available on HBO Max for 31 days only, starting from Feb 12. HBO Max costs $15 per month but many discount offers are available at the moment. Unfortunately, the platform is yet to release around the world and is only limited to the U.S. citizens as of now. Since the film is only running on the platform for 31 days, there's a good chance that its rights can be taken by other OTT platforms thereafter.

Indian audience can live in peace because Warner Bros India recently updated that the movie will have a theatrical release in India on March 5. The movie has already made its way into the good books of the critics, who praised the movie's performances and the direction extensively. It has had a promising run in the theatres so far and is already rumoured to have been considered for Oscars.

Judas and the Black Messiah is shown through the eyes of William O'Neal, who is offered a plea deal by the FBI to obtain intel on Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Chairman Fred Hampton was famous for creating the first Rainbow Coalition. This incident had surfaced on the Internet not too long ago when popular artist Beyoncé paid a tribute to the Black Panthers in her SuperBowl halftime performance.

Watch the trailer here -

