'Judas And The Black Messiah' Gets A Release Date In India, Makers Share Gripping Poster

After receiving incredible reviews internationally, Judas and the Black Messiah is all set to release in India next month. The official Instagram page of Warner Bros India shared the gripping poster of the film and informed about the theatrical run. Directed by Shaka King, the movie is based around the assassination of Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in 1969.

Judas and the Black Messiah's release date in India

Warner Bros captioned the poster and wrote, “Inspired by True Events, 'Judas And The Black Messiah' is named as one of the Best Films of the year. Coming to Cinemas on March 5.” The story of the film revolves around the late 1960s era which is considered to be one of the most tumultuous periods in American history. A nation rife with political and social unrest was besieged by explosive demonstrations against the prevailing social and gender norms, the Vietnam war, and racial injustice. Black communities across the country, tired of facing racial disparities in health care and much more.

Read: Where Was 'The Little Things' Filmed? Read About Locations Of Warner Bros' Latest Thriller

Read: Christopher Nolan 'unlikely To Work With Warner Bros' After HBO Max Hybrid Release Plan?

Talking about the film, director Shaka King says,

“I think, for a lot of Black men, Fred Hampton is a real hero because of just how undaunted, unafraid and unstoppable he was, yet people always seem centered on the tragic way he died, not at all focused on the heroic way he lived. I wanted to change that.”

“You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution.” – Fred Hampton

Watch the trailer for #JudasAndTheBlackMessiah , a movie about the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party. Coming to Cinemas on March 5. pic.twitter.com/y38fwEca6N — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) February 9, 2021

The film consists of an ensemble star cast including Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, and many more in key roles. Kaluuya will be seen essaying the role of Hampton, the enigmatic activist, and organiser who quickly ascended the ranks of the Black Panther Party to become the chairman of the Illinois chapter and deputy chairman of the national party.

The film received love internationally after it bagged two nominations in the Golden Globes Awards. The film has been nominated under Best Supporting Actor and Best Song category. The film was originally slated for release in August 2020, but eventually got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is set to release on February 12 in the US.

Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins Dismisses 'war' Claims, Thanks Warner Bros

Read: 'Wonder Woman' Director Details Initial Issues With Warner Bros Over Creative Control

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.