Christopher Nolan 'unlikely To Work With Warner Bros' After HBO Max Hybrid Release Plan?

Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed directors around the world. He has collaborated with Warner Bros. Picture on multiple superhit projects. But now it seems like the filmmaker will not be venturing with the company in the future after their new HBO Max hybrid release strategy.

Also Read | 'Dune', 'Matrix 4' & All Warner Bros. 2021 Film To Arrive On HBO Max & In Theatres

Christopher Nolan unlikely to work with Warner Bros. following HBO Max plan?

Warner Bros. Pictures has made a strategy to release their all upcoming 2021 films in theatres and on HBO Max on the exact same day. This upset many actors and directors including Christopher Nolan. Now, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the filmmaker might not venture with the studios anytime soon. It is said that Nolan is “unlikely to return” to Warner Bros. with his upcoming project. One of the reasons behind it is speculated to be his disappointment with the company on their hybrid distribution strategy for this year.

Also Read | Dune, Godzilla Vs. Kong Producer 'Legendary Entertainment' May Sue Warner Bros; Here's Why

Christopher Nolan’s movies with Warner Bros. Pictures goes back to his third directorial feature, Insomnia (2002), which was distributed by the company. They two then collaborated on movies like Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Dunkirk. Their latest venture was Tenet starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debecki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, and others.

The film was delayed a couple of times due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. There were rumors that it could head straight-to-video, but Nolan was keen on theatrical premiere which eventually happened. WB has been involved in Christopher Nolan’s movies in some way or the other – either financing the project or distribution. If the report turns out to be true, then it would be after around two decades that the two will not be working together.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros For Plan To Debut Films In Cinemas & HBO Max Together

Also Read | 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Bashes Warner Bros' HBO Max Release Plan

Warner Bros. Pictures' strategy to premiere films on HBO Max on the same day as theatres might boost the streaming platform but could also affect the experience. Their strategy has 17 titles having the hybrid release this year. It includes tent poles like The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and others. It sums up to a Warner media project every three weeks. Wonder Woman 1984 featuring Gal Gadot was the first project in the experiment. The movies will be available at no extra cost for subscribers in the first month of its premiere.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.