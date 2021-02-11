Jay-Z, Nipsey, ASAP Rocky, Nas, & More Collab For 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah was unveiled through a YouTube video posted by the makers of the film. The soundtrack for the film includes collaboration by various artists who have lent their talents for forming the soundtrack of the film. The movie Judas and the Black Messiah is a documentary-style film, based on the life of Fred Hampton, who was the chairman of the Black Panther Party back in the 1960s. The prominent figure was assassinated due to the betrayal by a former associate working for him. The film features the life and the works of Hampton and therefore, a powerful soundtrack has been released by the makers as they provide some snapshots into the film's narrative.

Jay-Z, Nipsey, ASAP Rocky, Nas, & more collab for Judas and the Black Messiah

The project for the soundtrack was produced by Hit-Boy, Dash Sherrod, Black Panther fame Ryan Cooler and Archie Davis. A whole host of talented artists and rappers have joined to put together a suitable soundtrack for the film. A few songs by the late Nipsey Hussle too make it to the soundtrack of the film. The soundtrack video released by the makers features a song by Nipsey and Jay-Z titled What It Feels Like. The powerful song with the 60s backdrop in the video proved to be a total entertainer for fans who watched the video. Released just hours ago at the time of this writing, the video stands at over 1,000 likes. A whole bunch of other rappers have also collaborated on the project and have delivered some amazing songs throughout the film. A whole list of the songs along with the artists was unveiled on social media. Fans of the artists seemed extremely excited about the film and the songs that have been released by the makers.

Tracklist for "Judas and the Black Messiah" soundtrack unveiled



The lineup includes a JAY-Z and Nipsey Hussle collaboration titled "What It Feels Like" 👀



The biographical drama details the betrayal of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s pic.twitter.com/Tol3plKJtL — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 9, 2021

The soundtrack also acts as a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle who passed away in a similar manner like Fred Hampton. Both the figures were betrayed by their close associate leading to their death. Another fact pointed out by news portal Complex was the fact that Jay-Z was born on the same day when the Black Panther was assassinated. So with rich history coming from the artists themselves, fans have grown eager to hear the soundtrack of the film Judas and the Black Messiah. The movie has already gotten some positive reviews from critics and therefore fans expressed their excitement upon the release of the soundtrack video.

