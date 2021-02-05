Aloha Rodeo Adaptation To Be Made By Disney; Chris Kekaniokalani Bright To Helm The Script

Disney has been entertaining its viewers for almost a century now. From Mickey Mouse to Toy Story, the multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate has created some memorable characters till date. Disney is currently working on a new project based on the popular book Aloha Rodeo. Read further to know more about the upcoming film based on cowboys.

Disney to make a film based on Aloha Rodeo

After their latest release of Nomadland on January 29, Disney is all set to take up a new project. They are working on the adaptation of authors David Wolman and Julian Smith’s book Aloha Rodeo written in 2019. According to Deadline, the project is currently being developed by the Disney live-action team for Disney+. Disney has already hired writer Chris Kekaniokalani Bright to write the adaptation based on the book.

The plot of the film is based on an untold true story of Hawaiian cowboys. The plot of Aloha Rodeo revolves around three Hawaiian cowboys who traveled from Hawaii to Wyoming in 1908. They traveled such a long distance to compete in the Frontier Days Championship Roping Competition. The competition starts off as a novelty but later turns into a one-sided competition as the cowboys perform and blow the minds of the people. The mainlanders do not see that coming and do not expect such good performance from them.

Upcoming Disney movies

Disney recently released the film Nomandland which features Frances McDormand in the lead role. The plot revolves around a woman who leaves her small town to travel around North America. On February 19, Disney is all set to release the film Flora & Ulysses starring Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Danny Pudi. The film is an adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s novel. The film revolves around a girl who adopts a squirrel who has superpowers. They are also coming up with an animated film Raya and the Last Dragon which is about a warrior named Raya. One of the biggest projects of Disney, Black Widow will be out in May 2021. This is one of the biggest projects of Disney which involves a character from the Marvel universe and is one of the most anticipated ones.

