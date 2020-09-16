'Eternals' Director Chloé Zhao Explains Why She Decided To Join MCU; Read Details

Eternals is one of the most anticipated upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is directed by Chloé Zhao, being her first venture into superhero genre and debut in the MCU. Now the filmmaker recently disclosed why she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why 'Eternals' director joined the MCU?

In a recent interview with Indiewire, Eternals director Chloé Zhao explained her reason for joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She said that she has been a fan of the MCU for over a decade, so it made sense to jump into a Marvel movie. The filmmaker mentioned that she wants to make movies that last, have a timeless feel to them, and that is not just a “flash in the pan” with whatever topic is currently trending on social media platforms like Twitter. Zhao asserted that she is not interested in that type of films.

So Chloé Zhao hinted that the reason for her directing Marvel’s Eternals is that it is a fresh piece. The film is not a sequel to any existing movie in the franchise. Even after being a fictional superhero universe, the MCU projects are remembered for a long time by many. The pioneer project, Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man was released in 2008, but is still fresh in many minds.

Chloé Zhao made her directorial debut in 2015 with Songs My Brothers Taught Me. Her next venture was The Rider in 2017. Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is an upcoming film by Zhao. It was recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The movie garnered widespread acclaim and won the Golden Lion at the festival. It is now considered as a strong contender in the forthcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

Marvel's Eternals cast has Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. The ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the hype around the movie. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics.

Marvel’s Eternals plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants. The movie was initially set to hit the theatres on November 6, 2020, but was pushed due to COVID-19. Eternals is currently scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.

