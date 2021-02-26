The Mauritanian is a Kevin Macdonald directorial film, starring Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead roles. The film released in the United States of America on February 12, 2021 and ever since then, a number of users around the globe have been trend searching “where to watch The Mauritanian?” and if The Mauritanian is streaming online

Where to watch The Mauritanian? where is The Mauritanian streaming online?

A report in Decider.com suggests that people can watch the Mauritanian in select theatres. The list includes AMC cinemas and one can check their local listings to find out what shows are available in theatres near them. According to the media portal, the movie will be available to stream online as well on various OTT platforms.

Reportedly, The Mauritanian watch online option is available on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and FandangoNow.

Plot The Mauritanian full movie

The plot of the film follows Mohamedou Ould Salahi, portrayed by Tahar Rahim on the screen. He is captured by the U.S. government and is detained in Guantanamo Bay detention camp and is kept there without charge or trial. Salahi soon loses hope for justice but finds allies in defence attorney Nancy Hollander, portrayed by Jodie Foster and her associate Teri Duncan, played by Woodley.

Together, the three of them face numerous obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with fabricated evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. As the plot of the movie progresses, a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy is revealed. The question lingers, will Mohamedou get justice or will he have to serve for a crime that he may or may not have been involved in?

Rating of The Mauritanian on various platforms

The Mauritanian has garnered 7.2/10 stars on IMDb by numerous netizens. The movie has got 52% rating on Metacritic and on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received 72% on the Tomatometer and 85% on the Audience Score.

The trailer had created a buzz about the film ever since it released. It gave the gist of the film and claimed that it is based on a true story. Watch the trailer of the thriller film below.



