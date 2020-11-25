Where Was 'A River Runs Through It' Filmed? Details About Brad Pitt's 1992 Drama

A River Runs Through It is a drama film directed by Robert Redford and it was based on the novella of the same name. The movie became an iconic movie about the World War I Era. If you are wondering where was A River Runs Through It filmed, take a look at the article below.

Where was A River Runs Through It filmed?

A River Runs Through It follows two brothers Norman and Paul Maclean, who live with their father, Presbyterian minister John Maclean, in Missoula, Montana. The movie traces how the two boys grow up and how they become different individuals as they grow up. Paul becomes a local fisherman, and Norman leaves for Chicago to pursue his career.

The story takes a profound turn when Paul dies. At the end of the movie, an older-looking Norman is seen fishing again at the river and reminiscing their past. A River Runs Through It became a massive success due to its portrayal of the changing time and family bonding between two brothers.

As per reports by various portals like Movie-locations and WideOpenSpaces, the movie was shot in Missoula, as its source novella was also set there. Montana was the central place for A River Runs Through It shooting locations. The director used this place to recreate the wild American forest and the turbulent rivers beautifully.

The Yellowstone River was another popular spot among the A River Runs Through It filming locations. This river, situated in the Grand Canyon in the Yellowstone National Park, is a popular spot for fly fishers. This tributary of Missouri and the Mississippi's sub-tributary served as the perfect location for the movie's fly fishing scenes.

Another river, the Boulder River, was also a popular shooting spot for A River Runs Through It. Some fishing scenes were also shot on this river. Some other rivers like the Gallatin River were also shown in this autobiographical movie.

Granite Falls, a famous Waterfall in Wyoming, is also another essential place among the A River Runs Through It shooting locations. This waterfall is shown multiple times in the movie. The House in Front Street, Livingston, MT 590467, served as the Maclean living place.

'A River Runs Through It' review

A River Runs Through It got a lot of praise for its acting and storyline. Critics offered positive scores in A River Runs Through It review. Rotten Tomatoes offered an 80% rating for this movie. The acting of the cast, including a young Brad Pitt, was also hailed by the critics.

This movie won three Academy Awards in 1993 in the categories Best cinematography (Philippe Rousselot), Best original score (Mark Isham), and Best screenplay based on other material. It also won a Golden Globes award for cinematography.

