Rajesh Tailang Predicted International Emmy Awards Victory Of 'Delhi Crime'

Rajesh Tailang, who played the role of Inspector Bhupendra Singh on Netflix's original Delhi Crime, recently spoke about how he felt about his optimism and the prophetic moment when Delhi Crime was declared as the best drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards this year.

'Delhi Crime' wins International Emmy

Delhi Crime recently bagged the title for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards, 2020 and everyone have been super excited about this news. The Netflix Original drama is based on the Nirbhaya incident, the 2012 Delhi rape case. Rajesh and all the other cast members were very excited upon achieving this great victory but Rajesh Tailang was rather the only person who was sure about their victory. In an interview with a leading daily, Rajesh said that he was the only person in the team who was sure that Delhi Crime will win after the nominations were declared and since that came true is very happy.

He also said that such victories help actors who are more critically acclaimed and work on OTT platforms to get a wider spectrum of opportunities. He said this win is a proud moment for India and isn't just Delhi Crime's win but more like a win for television. It's like getting an Oscar for TV and is inspiring for all other OTT series and films. He also took to his Instagram account to congratulate the whole team for this big win.

Delhi Crime cast includes seasoned actors such as Shefali Shah who played the lead role of DCP of South District, Vartika Chaturvedi. Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Rashika Dugal as Neeti Singh, an IPS Trainee, Yashaswini Dyama as Chandni aka Chandu in the show. Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Bhardwaj who is Sub-Inspector and Juvenile Welfare Officer. Sidharth Bhardwaj as SHO Subhash Gupta, Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay (CP). More members of the cast who played police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and other high profile Officers in the show are Anurag Arora, Vinod Sharawat, Gopal Datt, Denzil Smith and Vipin Katyal. Sanjiv Chopra can be seen in a few episodes as well, playing the role of Chief Minister in the show. The whole cast did a fantastic job in portraying the roles of the police officers who were involved in the solving of the case and catching hold of the culprits.

