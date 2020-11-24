Chris Pratt Wants 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Co-star Chris Hemsworth To 'stop Working Out'

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth as he reprises Thor and will be joined by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord / Peter Quill. Now as Hemsworth started his bodybuilding preparation, Pratt urged him to stop working out.

Also Read | Chris Pratt As Star-Lord To Reunite With Chris Hemsworth In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Chris Pratt pleads Chris Hemsworth to stop working out for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 45 million followers. He recently shared a picture of himself doing a tire flip exercise, highlighting his bulky arms and chiselled physique. The post grabbed much attention from his followers, currently having more than four million likes and 23k comments. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to begin filming in early 2021

However, Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post received a hilarious comment from his Marvel co-star, Chris Pratt. Chris wrote that his trainer has asked Hemsworth to stop working out as the two actors will be seen together on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Pratt mentioned that his trainer does not want him to stand next to Hemsworth if he is in great shape. He advised Thor star to gain 25 lbs instead. Check out his comment below.

Also Read | Natalie Portman teases about new powers of Jane Foster in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt will reunite with Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. Their banter in Avengers: Endgame was loved by many. During the climax of the movie, Hemsworth as Thor decides to join Guardians of the Galaxy or “Asgardian of the Galaxy” as he calls them. Peter Quill aka Star-Lord finds his captainship being threatened by the God of Thunder. They plan to adventure in unknown territories in space. Thor has already become a good friend with Rocket Racoon and Groot. As Thor: Love and Thunder is said to take place right after Endgame, the involvement of Star-Lord, Groot and other Guardians of the Galaxy is expected.

Also Read | How Chris Hemsworth Made Taika Waititi Sleep Fall At 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Script Reading

Thor: Love and Thunder cast also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. She will lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, becoming the female incarnation of God of Thunder. Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, with Christian Bale joining the MCU as a villain. The movie is helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, who will also reprise his role of Korg. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. More plot details are under wraps and the film is expected to begin filming soon. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 And Thor: Ragnarok

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.