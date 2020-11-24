Prithviraj Updates Fans About New Music Video, To Be Sung By Manju Warrier; Details Inside

Actor Prithviraj made a huge announcement which will come in as treat for fans. In a video uploaded on YouTube, Prithviraj has revealed that actor Manju Warrier will be singing a song for his upcoming movie Jack and Jill. The released date of the song was also announced by Prithviraj. Read ahead to know more.

Prithviraj updates his fans about lyrical music video from 'Jack And Jill'

Actor Prithviraj has shared a YouTube video wherein he has updated his fans about a lyrical music video from his upcoming movie Jack And Jill. The song will be sung by Manju Warrier and will release on November 27. The title of the song is Kim Kim Kim.

In this video, he said that Malayalam people love Manju Warrier very much and it is known by everybody. Manju is also a great singer and another song will be added to her kitty. The song is titled Kim Kim Kim from Santosh Sivan’s directorial movie. The music for the song is composed by Ram Sunder and the lyrics of the same are penned by Harinarayanan. The video is going to be in a lyrical format and is set to be released on November 27.

Prithviraj is also going to star in the film as the narrator of it. Other cast members of the movie include Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Nedumudi Venu. Jack And Jill will be the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Santosh Sivan. The duo had last come together for the historical drama film Urumi. The movie is currently under post-production.

The actor amassed as huge fan following because of his stellar performances in films. Some of Prithviraj's movies that are hugely popular are Vaasthavam, Thalappavu, Thirakkatha and Veettilekulla Vazhi. He also starred in Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Amar Akbar Anthony. He was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Manju Warrier, too, has established herself as a versatile actor with the varied roles she has played in her films. Some of Manju Warrier's movies that were huge hit are Thooval Kottaram, Sallapam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu and Aaraam Thampuran. She also went on to star in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalath, Pranayavarnangal and Kanmadam. She was last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi.

Image courtesy- @prithvi_ladiesfans_plfakannur and @manju.warrier Instagram

