Where Was 'All The Boys 3' Filmed? Explore The Stunning Shooting Locations

To All the Boys: Always and Forever took a bigger plunge by incorporating many more filming locations this time. It's a happy accident that the movie accelerated at the same time as when the whole world wishes to move out of their houses and explore the world but cannot. With this Netflix movie, one can buckle up and get ready for a virtual tour to some of the iconic places around the world from the eyes of Lara Jean.

Where was All the Boys 3 filmed?

According to HITC, mentioned hereafter are the major locations that the third installment of the franchise was shot in. Despite being set in Portland, Oregon, To All the Boys franchise is actually shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As seen in the trailer, Always and Forever takes a different approach as it ships the two leads across the world for most of the course of the film. While Lara Jean enjoys her holidays in Seoul, South Korea, Peter Kavinsky is seen exploring Stanford University in California, USA. While in South Korea, the film was shot at the popular Namsan Tower, Bonguena Temple and Cafe Yeonnam-dong 223-14.

In the second half of the movie, Lara Jean is also seen falling in love with New York and deciding to pursue her education there as she is seen exploring the Empire State of Building and Times Square during her tour. Back to Vancouver, Adler High School, locally known as Kerrisdale’s Point Grey Secondary School, is the prime location where most of the three movie's filming took place. As for when was All the Boys 3 filmed, the crew began shooting in the United States first in early 2019 and although the movie captured Seoul, South Korea at the very beginning, it was actually the last location to have been visited by the cast and crew in August 2019.

Source - To All The Boys: Always and Forever Trailer

All the Boys 3 follows the relationship of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as they tackle more conflicts and difficulties together while they live apart. The two seemed to have their whole lives decided together but an unfortunate incident puts them in an unwilling long distance. Will their love survive? What will the future hold for the two?

