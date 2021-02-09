Remember When Lana Condor And Noah Centineo Fake Dated Each Other?

In the year 2018, Netflix decided to take the genre of rom-com to another level by mixing everything we like about the '90s rom-com and adding the cynism of Millenials in To All The Boys I have Loved Before. Due to this, the main lead cast of Noah Centineo and Lana Condor became very popular. Their chemistry received a lot of love from the audience. Later on, Lana Condor even admitted fake dating his reel-life love Noah Centineo that would soon cause trouble for her real boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

Did Noah Centineo and Lana Condor date each other for real?

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor certainly did not date each other. It was all for the promotion of their film. In the film, To All The Boys I Have Loved Before, Lana Condor's character fake dates a popular high-school athlete, Peter Kavinsky to save herself from the embarrassment after Lana's younger sister sends old love letters to all her crushes. In the second part, the fake love was transforming into a real one and they tried to take the plot of the film into real-life but they certainly failed. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were encouraging online rumours about them dating. Lana even made some ground rules between herself and Noah Centineo. She openly told her co-star that it's not going to happen between them and in the Jimmy Fallon show she said that they kind of made a contract and set boundaries between each other.

Lana Condor is dating Anthony De La Torre for quite some time now. When Lana shared a photo with Anthony on her Instagram, her feed was raged with negative comments. However, with time, things improved and now they have even released a new single called Raining in London. Whereas, Noah Centineo is rumoured to be dating Anastasia Karanikolaou. To All The Boys I have Loved Before cast has now cleared all the air of fake dating each other.

The third part of To All The Boys I have Loved Before called To All The Boys: Always and Forever will release on February 12. It will stream on Netflix worldwide. The film will revolve around Lara Jean returning from a family trip and deciding about her college plans. However, whether she would go to college with or without Peter is something that fans are looking out for.

